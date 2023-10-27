Former Manly Sea Eagles forward Cade Cust is set to join a new club after confirming he will leave the Wigan Warriors following a two-year stint.

Cust confirmed his departure from the Warriors earlier this week after joining the club from the Manly Sea Eagles ahead of the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old did have the option to extend his contract at the club, however, the Wigan Warriors decided not to take him up on that considering his primary roles have been taken over by 2023 Man of Steel winner Bevan French (halfback) and Brad O'Neill (hooker).

It is understood that Cust is now set to sign with Salford Red Devils following the departure of Brodie Croft to the Leeds Rhinos, per League Express.

“I'd like to say a massive thank you to Wigan Warriors for the past two years, to the coaching staff, the players and most importantly the fans,” Cust posted on Instagram.

“I've enjoyed every moment and have made some lifelong mates along the way which I'll be forever grateful for.

“I've gained some amazing memories in this jersey which I'll never forget.

“Thank you.”

The Scone-born Sea Eagle had lined up for the Manly Sea Eagles on 27 occasions since making his debut in Round 10, 2019. During this time, he scored 36 points and represented the Indigenous All Stars at the beginning of the 2021 season.

“I would personally like to thank Custy for the way he has approached his stay with Wigan. Not everything has gone his way but he has shown outstanding personal attributes," Wigan Warriors Chief Executive Kris Radlinski said.

“He wholeheartedly committed to our Club. In the changing rooms after every game, you do not know if he has played or been left out, he has always been happy for the team first, putting personal disappointment to one side.”

“The attitude he displayed when not getting selected for the First team but instead playing for the Reserve Team builds Clubs and he is an outstanding example to younger players," he added.

“I am intensely confident that his teammates will vouch for his resilient character. He will always be welcomed with huge respect into our Club and he is the kind of bloke you would love to catch up with for a beer.”