Former Canberra Raiders and current Warrington Wolves' halfback George Williams has refused to rule out a return to the NRL.

Williams, who played for the Canberra Raiders during his first stint in the NRL, has been linked with a possible switch to the Wests Tigers in recent times.

The link is hardly a surprise given the Tigers' issues in the halves department, which have seen the club begin the 2023 season - supposed to be the start of a new era under Tim Sheens - with five straight losses.

It comes with Luke Brooks off-contract at the end of the season, and Adam Doueihi, who was supposed to be the club's new fulltime five-eighth, being shifted to fullback after just a month of the new season.

The star half left the NRL in messy circumstances last time, and despite being under contract with the Warrington Wolves in the English Super League until at least the end of 2024, told Sky Sports last week that he isn't sure what the future holds, but won't write off a return to the NRL.

“I'm not too sure what will happen in the future. I will definitely be here at Warrington this year and next year and I will see what the future holds but I am really enjoying myself here, obviously we're winning and the fan base has been unbelievable so hopefully that can continue.

“I definitely wouldn't write it off [a return to the NRL.] You have to explore your options. But I have 18 months left on my contract so I have a while till then.

“Never write that off and see what happens.”

Williams, on the back of an excellent start to the 2023 season in England, currently sits second on the Man of Steel rankings and could make a case to become the game's best player if his form continues.

Warrington have privately and publically expressed that Williams won't be available for any price before the end of his current deal at the end of the 2024 season, but have also suggested they are in the process of negotiating an extension for the 28-year-old, who played 34 games for the Raiders, and has played 210 games during his time in the Super League across time at Wigan and Warrington.

He has also played 15 Tests for England.