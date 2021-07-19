Former Raider Aidan Sezer has signed a two-year deal with the Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League, putting to bed rumours of an NRL return.

Sezer will depart current club Huddersfield at the end of the 2021 season to join the Rhinos in a big move for the halfback.

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the signing of Aidan Sezer on two year contract from Huddersfield Giants for the 2022 season

— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) July 19, 2021

The former Titan and Raider had been linked with a possible return to the NRL but instead penned a deal that will keep him in England until at least the end of 2023.

Leeds Rhinos Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said the club was thrilled to bring Sezer through the door.

“We are delighted to have signed Aidan," said Sinfield.

"With Rob Lui leaving us at the end of the season, strengthening our half back options was a priority for us and Aidan was someone we identified early on as a good fit for our style of play. He impressed everyone in Super League last season with Huddersfield and I think he will thrive in our environment from next season.”

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Richard Agar agreed with the comments from Sinfield adding that Sezer would help bring the best out in his new teammates.

“Aidan is a top-class player and a skilful half back who will help bring the best out of the exciting talents we have in our team," said Agar.

"I know that he had attracted interest from other clubs, both here in Super League and the NRL however I think it speaks volumes for his hunger and ambition that he wants to try and be part of a successful era at Emerald Headingley.”

Sezer himself said that the move was one that excites him and that he can't wait to move to such a big club.

“I am really excited about the move across to the Rhinos," Sezer said in a statement on the club's website.

"In my opinion, the Rhinos are the biggest club in Super League and I hope I can be part of a successful couple of years in my time here.

“Leeds are known for their fan base and the enormity of the club and I am looking forward to experiencing that as a player. A lot of the boys who have been at the club in the past, cannot speak highly enough about the Rhinos. It will be a good environment for me to play my best. Leeds sells itself to you because of the size of the club. Back home, I used to watch the Leeds side growing up and I am really excited to be joining the club and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”