Former rugby league forward Luke Bateman has been announced as one of three bachelors to take part in the reality television show The Bachelors Australia.

Known for his time with the Canberra Raiders, Bateman played for the club between 2015-2019, appearing in 71 NRL games.

The lock forward is also a former rugby league skipper and junior Origin representative- captaining the Raiders NYC team and playing for the U20s Queensland side in 2013 and 2014.

Scoring a try during the 2014 U20s match between the two states, he played alongside the likes of Valentine Holmes, Cameron Munster, Christian Welch and Anthony Milford.

Unfortunately, his NRL career came to an abrupt end at the end of 2019 after he suffered a significant knee injury. A year later, he retired from the competition due to the expiry of his contract and the COVID pandemic.

After retiring in 2020, Luke Bateman explained his decision to move away from rugby league.

"When the competition shut down my stepfather rang me and said 'you have a job with me if you want it' so I got to Brisbane before the borders closed off and went to work with him," Luke told Riot Act in 2020.

"I had never done this sort of work before, especially seeing that it's eight hours west of Brisbane, but it's been a good learning curve and has made me appreciate footy even more.

"I love having something to do every day, which is better than sitting around wondering when we will be playing again."

In a statement by Network 10 - the broadcaster of the hit reality TV show - Bateman is described as a lumberjack and a big softie, whilst bringing the country charm. He has also been "known to swap the axe for pen and paper to write heartfelt poems when he's head over heels".

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I'm feeling all the first date nerves – dialled up to 11," Bateman said.

"I'm looking for a partner who I can build and share a life with, a genuine person who makes me laugh and wants to start a family.”

An official date is yet to be set for The Bachelors Australia, but it will be coming soon to 10 and 10 Play.