Two-time South Sydney Rabbitohs premiership-winner and Australian Kangaroos representative Paul Sait has passed away aged 76 after a long battle with illness.

Sait, regarded as one of the Rabbitohs' best, was named at centre in the club's Dream Team that was named in 2004, and was a life member of the Rabbitohs, having been awarded that honour in 1991. Sait captained South Sydney in 1977 and 1978.

The Rabbitohs' great played in 165 top-grade fixtures for the Rabbitohs after progressing through the club's pathways, playing in three straight grand finals between 1969 and 1971, which the Rabbitohs won two of, with Sait starting at centre in both.

While he was a centre in his early career, Sait turned himself into a second-rower and lock forward by the time his career came to an end.

He went on to retire from South Sydney at the end of 1978, but not before he had played 16 Tests for Australia, including being part of the 1970 and 1972 World Cups, the 1973 tour of Great Britain and 1975 World Series while he also made six appearances for New South Wales in the interstate series.

He would go on to coach with South Sydney through the 1980s, and current club CEO Blake Solley labelled his contribution equal to some of the legends of the club.

“Paul is renowned as one of the great South Sydney men of the club's third golden era, his contribution the equal of the likes of Sattler, McCarthy, Coote and Simms,” Solly said in a club statement.

“He was able to earn his way into a first-grade team that won four premierships in five years, and cemented his name in the folklore of South Sydney.

"He was recognised as one of the two best centres to play for this club in its first century, being named in our Dream Team, and fittingly he was a Life Member of our Club.

“To his family and friends we offer our condolences and support at this very difficult time. Vale Paul Sait.”

The Australian Rugby League Commission also expressed exactly how high of a regard Sait is held in.

“Paul was a South Sydney legend, playing in three first-grade Grand Finals for the Club, winning two in 1970 and 1971,” Commission chairman Peter V'Landys said.

“He was a versatile player across his 165 first-grade matches, earning his place in Souths' Dream Team, named in 2004, following a long and successful career in a golden era for the Club.

“Paul played in the World Cups of 1970 and 1972, as well as the World Series of 1975.

“On behalf of the Commission, I extend our condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew him.”