Former South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower Trent Peoples has joined a new club after deciding to take a hiatus from rugby league in the middle of last season.

Peoples has been recruited by the Camden Rams, a team that competes in the Group 6 Rugby League competition.

However, on Saturday, March 2, he will join former NRL players Ava Seumanufagai and Shannon Gallant in playing for the Macarthur Tigers against the Illawarra South Coast at the annual Country Championships.

Signed by Camden, Peoples spent his junior career with the Campbelltown Collegians and would later be named as the Rabbitohs NSW Cup Player of the Year in 2021.

His great form saw him earn his NRL debut the following season against the Brisbane Broncos in Round 9, and he would go on to play one other time for the Bunnies.

However, in the middle of last season, the forward confirmed that he would be taking a break from the sport of rugby league after sustaining a serious left injury at the end of the 2022 season.

Macarthur Tigers Squad

Alec Susino, Aitin Gafa, Ava Seumanufagai, Blake Barbuto, Brad Speechley, Cooper Smith, Dann Fualalo, Eddie Aiono, Jack Miller, Jake Brisbane, James Lee, Jarrod Brackenhofer, John Martin, Josiah Tamasi, Keiran Rankmore, Levi Dodd, Liam Cassidy, Salesi Funaki, Shannon Gallant, Steven Dengate, Trent Peoples