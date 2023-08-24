Josh McGuire, a former forward for the Brisbane Broncos and Queensland, admits he is open to a rugby league return after it was confirmed he left the Super League after just six months.

After leaving the NRL at the end of last season, McGuire would go on to join the Warrington Wolves in the Super League on a two-year contract. However, his time overseas would only last six months as it was confirmed in June that he would return to Australia on a 'mutual agreement' after being handed a 12-game suspension for using 'unacceptable language'.

Despite that, News Corp has revealed that McGuire hasn't ruled out a rugby league comeback in Australia. With his brothers Zac, Joe and Michael all still playing, it is likely he will make a comeback to the Queensland Cup or Brisbane State League next season.

“If the right opportunity came along, I would certainly consider it,” McGuire said via The Courier Mail.

“I had signed on to play with Valleys because of my brothers and I also did it so my suspension could be taken away in case I did want to play next year, whether it's Queensland Cup or Brisbane State League.

“I haven't ruled out next year but what I do in rugby league has to work around my wife and three kids and my job with the PBR, who have been great.

“Right now I'm retired, but you never say never.”

In his NRL playing days, McGuire appeared in 259 first-grade games with stints at the Broncos, Cowboys and Dragons. His terrific form from 2015-2019 would also see him amass 14 games for Queensland in State of Origin and eight tests for Australia.

Primarily playing in the front row or second row, McGuire earned individual honours such as the Broncos Most Improved in 2011, the Broncos Most Consistent in 2012, the Broncos Best Forward in 2014 and the North Queensland Cowboys Players' Player of the Year in 2020.

While he hasn't spoken about a return to the NRL, he believes his experience and skill would be valuable to any Queensland Cup team in the competition for 2024.

“My brother played against the PNG Hunters recently and I couldn't believe the size of some of these young blokes,” he said.

“Once you lay down your sword, it can be hard to go back. At the moment I watch the Q Cup and I think that's painful. Life takes some twists and turns. I never thought I'd be back in Australia and here we are.

“Look, I'm still young enough to play in the Queensland Cup. I still train every day and I'm 96kg. I love to compete, I'm probably fitter now than I was in recent years being a bit lighter.

“If I decide to come back, I want to play for the right reasons. I don't want to stand in the way of a young bloke coming through. If anything, I want to help the young guys make better decisions and learn from the mistakes I make.

“We'll wait and see how things pull up. I am enjoying my job with the PBR, but being out of the game might light something in me to come back and play again.”