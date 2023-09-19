The Sydney Roosters are reportedly set to offload former Queensland representative Corey Allan ahead of next season.

Joining the club on a one-year contract from the Canterbury Bulldogs, Allan has struggled to cement his spot in the first-grade team, playing second-fiddle to the likes of Daniel Tupou, Joseph Suaalii, Junior Pauga, Jaxson Paulo and Joseph Manu.

However, due to injuries the club has endured this season, he found himself playing 12 games in either the wing or centre position.

During this, he scored two tries, provided three try assists, made seven line breaks and ran an average of 85 metres per game- a decrease from his best when he represented Queensland in the 2020 State of Origin series.

News Corp has reported that Allan will not be offered a contract at the club for next season, meaning his time at the Sydney Roosters has come to an end after just 12 months.

Only 25 years old, Allan is capable of reclaiming his best form and will likely be a handful pickup for a team outside the top eight like the Wests Tigers or St George Illawarra Dragons. He can also slot into a team's roster as a handy back-up in the outside back positions.

The publication has also reported that forward Nathan Brown faces an uncertain future at the club.

Granted an immediate release from the Parramatta Eels to join the Roosters, Brown appeared in ten games for the club, adding to his 148-NRL game tally.

Previous stints at the Tigers, Rabbitohs and Eels, the ball-running forward mainly came off the interchange bench this season, playing in limited minutes, but found himself in the starting team more than a handful of occasions due to injuries to Victor Radley.

While he is far from his best, the former NSW Blues player adds intensity in defence and makes the right decision with the ball in his hands.

If his contract is not extended by the Sydney Roosters, he is likely to find opportunities elsewhere that will see him transition between reserve grade and the NRL.

Other players off-contract at the club in their Top 30 roster include Drew Hutchison, Billy Smith, Jake Turpin, and Connor Watson.