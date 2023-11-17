Despite being 32 years of age, St George Illawarra Dragons forward Jack de Belin is eyeing a new deal to continue his career in the NRL.

The three-time NSW player and three-time Papua New Guinean international is off-contract at the end of next season and is currently free to talk to rival clubs.

Although he may be off-contract and in the final stages of his career, de Belin has made it clear that he has no plans to stop playing rugby league and would love to play until his mid-30s.

“My body feels fantastic,” de Belin said via News Corp.

“I feel like I would've played the whole year if I didn't get suspended. I'm 32 but I'm a young 32 given that I haven't had any major injuries and I missed three years.

“I'm hoping to add them at the back end of my career. I've got another three years in me for sure.”

De Belin will enter the upcoming season after making his debut for Justin Holbrook's Papua New Guinea side during the Pacific Championships, where he played alongside the likes of current NRL players Justin Olam, Alex Johnston, and Xavier Coates in the roster, as well as former NRL representatives Lachlan Lam, Nene McDonald and Edwin Ipape.

While he rejected any chance to play for the Kumuls, including last year's World Cup, he was finally convinced to represent them after unsuccessfully being selected for Australia throughout his career.