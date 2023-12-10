As former NRL winger Sandor Earl gets ready to begin his career on television, he has revealed how the opportunity to be a part of the Gladiators came about.

Debuting for the Sydney Roosters in 2009, Earl spent eight-season in the NRL, playing 56 games for the Roosters, Panthers, Raiders and Melbourne Storm.

The winger was also notoriously banned from rugby league for four years for a doping violation in 2013 but would make his way back to the NRL.

After initially being approached to audition for the show, Earl admits he didn't take it seriously but soon came around to the idea of being a member of the cast.

“To be honest I was like, ‘Whatever',” he told News Corp.

“The thought of being a Gladiator, I was blown away. I was a big fan as a child. To hear it was coming back and could potentially be on it, I was definitely keen.”

As Earl gets ready to play the role of Phoenix, multiple former NRL stars and sporting personalities will also be involved in the television show.

Ex-Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks winger Beau Ryan will host the show alongside former Australian netball captain Liz Ellis.

Ironman Jett Kenny and CrossFit athlete Khan Porter are also involved, whilst former South Sydney centre Mark McGaw will return as a referee - he was an original cast member in the mid-1990s.

“I think it is great what they have done to try to bring to life the person, their character and their experience,” Earl said.

“It is such a cool way to build a persona around each of the Gladiators. Phoenix is very fitting, as you know. It was perfect.

“I have never shied away from the things I have been through – I have been through good and bad in that rollercoaster.

“I have had some great moments but I have been through some tough times with the suspension and injury.

“Six years away from the game and an ACL (injury), then to come back and take that opportunity with the Storm.

“Now what I am doing with Air Locker training and having such a great platform to shift the mindset and have a big impact on mental health and resilience.

“I was so happy when I was announced as Phoenix the Gladiator because it's another opportunity for me to hopefully inspire and motivate.”