Former NRL star John Hopoate has attacked Channel 9’s Erin Molan with a disturbing Instagram post.

Molan has been under scrutiny in the past week after seemingly mocking the names of Pacific Islander NRL players on 2GB, later stating that it was “an inside joke”.

On Monday, Hopoate posted on Instagram a photo of Molan with the following caption: “It was an inside joke between colleagues so it’s ok. Just like when I accidentally trip this RACIST B**** over and she falls and scrapes her RACIST mouth on the ground. But I won’t apologise cause it’s an inside joke between friends.”

The Channel 9 host said “hooka looka mooka hooka fooka” during a conversation about the names of Pacific Islander players, which left The Continuous Call co-hosts Darryl Brohman and Mark Levy puzzled.

The Daily Mail has reported that both Molan and Channel 9, who own 2GB, have said the comment was alluding to a story told by Brohman in April in which father-son commentary duo Chris and Ray Warren disagreed over the pronunciation on Manly forward Haumole Olakau’ate.

“Erin was jokingly mocking the difficulty Chris and his father had, going back and forth figuring out how to pronounce a complex name,” the Daily Mail quoted Nine.

Several past and present players have spoken out about Molan’s comments, labelling them insensitive and racist.

Manly prop Martin Taupau said the comment from Molan would have left his grandfather “tossing in his grave with anger”.