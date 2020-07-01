Former NRL star Akuila Uate has begun rehab for an ankle injury suffered at English Super League club Huddersfield in a bid to revive his career.

Uate was forced to leave Huddersfield with one and a half year remaining on his contract and feared his playing days were over.

But after returning home to Australia, he is running again and hopeful of gaining an NRL contract for 2021.

Speaking to NCA NewsWire, Uate talked of his playing future.

“Yes mate of course I’m still keen to play but my family comes first,” Uate said.

“I’ve started doing rehab running to try get myself back on field.”

The 32-year-old has previously won three Dally M Winger of the Year awards in a stellar career, scoring 101 tries from 161 games for the Newcastle Knights from 2008 to 2016. Uate then played at Manly from 2016 to 2018 before signing for Huddersfield last year.

It seems unlikely at this stage that his former club Newcastle will offer Uate a contract.