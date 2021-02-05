Former NRL star Sam Burgess has been found guilty of intimidating his father-in-law during a heated argument in 2019 and sentenced to a two-year community correction order, as reported by Fox Sports.

The 32- year old pleaded not guilty to intimidation and a count of common assault whilst also contending an apprehended violence order given by Mr Hooke, but was found guilty of intimidation while the assault charge was thrown out.

Magistrate Robert Rabbidge upheld the decision to prevent Burgess from going within 1km of Mr Hooke.

“I’ve found you guilty and I note you were going through a lot of agony and it wasn’t easy for you,” Magistrate Rabbige said.

“This was a terrifying experience for Phoebe Burgess, and of course her dad in particular.”

#BREAKING: Former South Sydney NRL star Sam Burgess has been found guilty of intimidating his ex-father-in-law. Details: https://t.co/jCfH8M9BRo Full story tonight at 6.00pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/FC9yW3IDqX — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 5, 2021

In the hearings in November and January, Burgess admitted to being involved in a confrontation with Mr Hooke, but also contended that it was Mr Hooke who started the confrontation and threatened to ruin his career.

Mr Hooke on the other hand, claimed that Burgess was “wild” and “crazy” and felt that he wanted to fight.

After being found guilty, Burgess spoke briefly about result outside the court.

“(I’m) confused with the decision, we’ve appealed the decision,” he said.

“I’m not going to say anything further. Thankyou.”