Ex-Warriors star Kevin Locke is eyeing a return to the NRL, reports Fox Sports.

The 31-year old played 88 NRL games for the Warriors from 2009 to 2014 and was a member of the club’s 2011 Grand Final side.

The former flier said the fire is in his belly once again to play in the NRL.

If you’d asked me 12 months ago I would’ve said ‘nah I’m all good’,” Locke told foxsports.com.au.

“I have been playing rugby union the last few weeks and the spark is there and I’d be pumped to get another chance.

“I’ve got a lot of experience under my belt and can come in and push the younger fellas. If someone wants to give me the opportunity I’d take it with both hands.”

He also had eight Test caps for the Kiwis and played in the 2013 World Cup.

Since departing the NRL, Locke headed overseas to play for English clubs Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity.

He split from the Super League at the end of 2016 and has spent the last few years working as a scaffolder with his dad.

Locke said his time away from the game has given him a new appreciation for it.

“Life’s hard when you have to get on the tools in the cold and the wet. It made me appreciate what I had and that was I quite lucky to have the world at my feet,” he said.

“But also my health and wellbeing was just as important. I went through a bit of trouble and it was difficult to overcome.”

Locke has reportedly reached out to renowned performance coach Sunesh ‘Sunz’ Singh in a bid to get back in game shape.

Singh has previously trained the likes of Sonny Bill Williams and Quade Cooper.

Locke believes his NRL experience would be invaluable to potential suitors.

“It would be great to pass on my experience, to be able to get through what I have there’s been a lot of hard work away from the game,” he added.

“I know if I got back into the environment again, I’d take things in a different direction.

“I did wrong, I stuffed up. I’m not proud of it. I shouldn’t have called it quits and left the game how I did. If I was to be back, I just want to earn people’s respect.”