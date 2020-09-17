Former NRL star Sam Burgess is considering a shock comeback to rugby league in 2021.

The 31-year re-joined the Rabbitohs camp in the bubble and has been training with the side.

Burgess told Fox League that while a return this season was off the cards, his body is feeling good and that ‘he’d be lying’ if a return hadn’t crossed his mind.’

“Definitely not this season,” he told Fox League.

“I’d be lying if I said it hadn’t crossed my mind.

“I’ve been back in the bubble training and the body feels good but it’s just a dream at the moment.

“I’ve really been enjoying being back with the team, it’s great and just seeing them improve day-by-day. It’s just good to be around them.”

A chronic shoulder injury forced Burgess into medical retirement last year, ending his 182-game NRL career.

Fox League’s Braith Anasta said “there’s a fair chance” we’ll see Burgess on an NRL field again.

“He’s trained really hard and he’s got that buzz and feeling again,” Anasta said.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he put the boots on next year.”

Burgess is also reportedly weighing up a move to coaching, but that is a pathway he could take further down the track.

Ben Ikin believes Burgess should prioritise playing now and pursue coaching later in life.

“He can do that in five to 10 years,” he said.

“Here’s the thing. He is one of the greatest enforcers we have ever seen in this game.

“His capacity to set the mood for his team and influence a result given the position he plays which is in the middle is as good as I have ever seen from a forward.

“If he is getting the sense that shoulder, which was pretty chronic before he retired, is healed and he can get himself fit enough to play next year.

“I think that would be such a wonderful story. If I’m Wayne Bennett I’m not thinking about going to that next club next year because if Sam Burgess is playing I’m staying at the Rabbitohs.

“If Sam Burgess drops back into this team they immediately become a premiership force.”