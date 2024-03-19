Former NRL prop Kane Evans has joined a new team for the 2024 season and impressed in his first game for the club last weekend.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, Evans made 131 first-grade appearances for the Parramatta Eels (2014-17), Sydney Roosters (2018-20) and New Zealand Warriors (2021) before moving over to the Super League for a two-year stint.

Unfortunately, his NRL career ended in less-than-favourable circumstances due to the infamous 'wrist tape incident,' and he earned two sin-bins in his final five games for the club before being released.

The 13-time Fijian international is now playing with the Glebe Dirty Reds in the Ron Massey Cup - the club is affiliated with the Sydney Roosters.

His appearance for the Dirty Reds last weekend was his first rugby league game after being released with mutual consent by Hull FC in the middle of last season.

A junior of Leichhardt Wanderers, Balmain Police Boys and Leichhardt Juniors, Evans also made one appearance for NSW City in 2015 and one appearance for the World All-Stars in 2016