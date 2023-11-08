Former NRL premiership winner Kane Linnett has officially decided to hang up the boots and retire from rugby league.

A centre during his time in the NRL, Linnett has managed to transform himself into a second-rower during his time in the English Super League, where he was named in the Super League dream team as an edge forward.

The remarkable transformation for Linnett came as he played his career out at the Hull Kingston Rovers, where he has made 110 appearances since making his Super League debut in 2019.

Prior to that, Linnett spent his time in the NRL at the Sydney Roosters in 2010 and 2011, before shifting to the North Queensland Cowboys, where he played out the bulk of his career.

He made 164 appearances for the Townsville-based outfit, scoring 53 tries and being involved in the club's historic 2015 premiership, which was won in a grand final that went to golden point against the Brisbane Broncos.

The club, in a statement, said Linnett would be "remembered as one of the club's greatest signings in the modern era."

Linnett said he would head home to Australia, and that it was the right time to hang up the boots.

"After thinking about my future thoroughly, I've made the decision to finish my professional rugby league career and head home to Australia," he said on his retirement.

"I've given my all for the badge, supporters and my teammates for the past 5 years and I feel like the time is right for me to finish up and chase a new adventure.

"I'm very proud of how far Hull KR have progressed since I first arrived and it's exciting to see where the club is going. I have so many great memories that will last a lifetime and I'm forever grateful for the opportunity that Hull KR has given me and my family.

"The club, the fans and the city will always hold a special place in my heart. From the Big Red Machine…Up The Robins!"