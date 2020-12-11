Patrick Kaufusi spent the entire 2020 season recovering on the sidelines, but is wanting another NRL chance more than ever before.

The 26-year old was released by St. George Illawarra at the end of 2019, playing nine of his 31 career games with the club.

He had also had stints with the North Queensland Cowboys and Melbourne Storm before he made his way to the Dragons mid-2019.

He had signed with Townsville in the Intrust Super Cup before an achilles tendon injury during training ruined his chances of playing in 2020.

Kaufusi has only just started to run again, but he told the Townsville Bulletin that he’s working towards a comeback.

“It’s something I want to give a red hot crack to again, it’s something I want to work towards,” he told The Townsville Bulletin.

“I know if I put everything I can into it and it doesn’t happen I know I have put everything I can into it.”

The upside to Kaufusi’s injury is that the Super Cup was cancelled due to the circumstances with Covid-19.

“I guess with all the stuff that happened with COVID and the season getting cancelled, it worked out pretty good for me,” he said.

“I want to get back before Christmas and doing everything before that break, but I think they want to take it slow.

“If I’m playing good and the team’s playing good that’s just going to help my chances of getting an NRL berth… it’s all Blackhawks focus.”