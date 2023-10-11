Former 83-game NRL centre Tom Opacic has confirmed his time in the English Super League will continue after signing a contract extension with the Hull Kingston Rovers.

The extension will see him remain with Hull until at least the end of 2025.

Opacic, who last played in the NRL with the Parramatta Eels during a 40-game stint in 2021 and 2022, had previously played for the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys, but has found a home in England where he has excelled.

Despite the potential lure of a return to the NRL, the 29-year-old Redcliffe-born centre who was at one point linked to Wayne Bennett's inaugural campaign with the expansion team, said he had no hesitation re-signing.

"When that opportunity came up (for the extension), I grabbed it with both hands," Opacic said in a club statement.

Opacic, who has been a consistent support for the Rovers, has impressed at both ends of the park, and coach Willie Peters said his defensive efforts have been particularly impressive.

"We're really pleased to see Tom extend. He's been extremely consistent this year. I knew we'd be bringing over a consistent centre," head coach Willie Peters said.

"Tom's was known as a defensively strong centre in the NRL, I think he's proven that here and he's managed to find the line too.

"I think Tom's best years are ahead of him. He's only 29 and to have him keep improving is exciting."

it's unclear if any NRL clubs were interested in securing his signature for next year.