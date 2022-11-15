He still has most of a year to serve on his current NRL ban, but a number of NRL teams are continuing to circle former Sharks outside back Bronson Xerri as he prepares for a return to first-grade football.

Xerri's ban ends in November, 2023, meaning that he is available to play in the 2024 season – and a number of NRL teams have been closely monitoring the 22-year-old, with a reputable source confirming to Zero Tackle that a deal marking the lightning-quick centre's comeback is nearing completion.

Despite the physiological changes he's put his body through – attracting plenty of attention after bulking himself up significantly – it's also been confirmed that Xerri has no desire for a switch to the back-row, intending to remain a centre.

Xerri's impending return has already been a focus this year after reports emerged that a meeting had been arranged between him and incoming Canterbury Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo back in mid-September.

He has also recently been granted permission to return to playing OzTag as he seeks to maintain his fitness levels ahead of a return to the field.

Xerri played 22 games in his rookie season in 2019, contributing an impressive 13 tries. Though his attempt to appeal his ban for drug use was rejected, he has clearly been motivated by the possibility of an NRL return and a shot at redemption - as well as the opportunity to share his version of events.

“I know I'm going to put my best foot forward, I want to make my family proud again,” Xerri told Channel 9 when his ban was initially handed down.

“I'll tell my story (one day), it's not what everyone thinks it is. I made a mistake and now I have to pay the consequences.”