Former Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys centre Kane Linnett is reportedly considering retirement despite being contracted until the end of next season.

An NRL premiership winner with the Cowboys, Linnett is mainly known for his time in North Queensland, where he played 164 games before moving overseas at the end of the 2018 season.

He has also played for the Sydney Roosters (2010-11), registering 23 games, Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League and managed nine appearances for Scotland in the international arena since 2013.

Hull Live has stated that Kane Linnett is considering an early retirement from rugby league. This comes after Hull Kingston Rovers allowed Linnett to go away and think about his decision after the subject of retirement came up earlier this month.

Linnett is currently contracted with the Super League club for next season.

However, according to the publication, sources have revealed that the 34-year-old will be given plenty of time to make a decision on his future, and no deal has been signed off as of the publish date of this article.

“We're very pleased Kane has decided to extend his contract at Hull KR for another season," Hull Kingston Rovers coach Willie Peters said when Linnett signed a one-year extension earlier this year.

“Kane is a well-respected, senior player in our team and has been great support for me in my first year at the club.

“He's (Kane) still playing at a very high level each week and he's an important member of our team. We're delighted that will continue into 2024.”