Former New Zealand international Shaun Kenny-Dowall has confirmed 2023 will be his last season as a professional rugby league player.

The Brisbane-born former New Zealand representative, who played 21 Tests for the nation, played 277 NRL matches across time at both the Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights before departing for the English Super League at the end of the 2019 season.

He has gone on to play 74 games for Hull KR, but has elected against continuing his career, with the outside back recently notching up 350 games across both competitions.

The 35-year-old was most well-known for his time at the Sydney Roosters. Debuting in 2007, he played 224 games for the tri-colours, scoring 121 tries.

A tri-colours legend, he then played 53 games for the Newcastle Knights between 2017 and 2019 where he scored another 18 tries.

Able to play at centre or on the wing, his 17-year career will finish his career as captain of his club, but will move into a mentoring role for the club, remaining in England for the time being.

He said he was honoured to take on the new challenge.

“I've made the decision to retire at the end of the 2023 season and call time on my 17-year career as a professional rugby player," he said.

“For 2024, I'm honoured to be taking on a new exciting challenge here at Hull KR, mentoring the club's future stars from the academy up to the first team.

“This sport has given me everything and I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey. I'll reflect on it all at the end of the season.

“Until then though, it's all to play for. I'll continue to love every moment I have left on the field as a Robin.”

It comes as Hull KR also prepare for the retirement of Lachlan Coote, with North Queensland Cowboys' centre Peta Hiku recently signed to replace him - he will take over the number one jumper next year at the club.