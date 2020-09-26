Former Warriors, Eels and Kiwi’s coach Stephen Kearney is set to return to Melbourne Storm to work under Craig Bellamy.

Kearney, a former player and assistant at Melbourne, will join the club after leaving New Zealand midway through the 2020 season.

The Storm announced the news on their website, with general manager of football Frank Ponissi stating his excitement of Kearney’s return.

“We’re delighted to have someone of Stephen Kearney’s calibre come home to Melbourne Storm,” he said.

“He is a quality coach and an outstanding person who, along with his wife Piri, will warmly welcomed back to our club.

“While Stephen will be an assistant coach under Craig Bellamy, we are changing our coaching structure for 2021, with Marc Brentnall, Aaron Bellamy and Ryan Hinchcliffe taking on extra coaching responsibilities with our NRL squad.

“Stephen will have a mentoring role with both Aaron and Ryan, as well as assisting Craig, and we look forward to the input he will have across our football department.”

Kearney will be contracted with Melbourne on a one-year deal.