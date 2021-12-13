Former Manly Sea Eagles and Australian Test half Dennis Ward has passed away, aged 74.

Ward began his first grade career in 1964 playing for the Canterbury Bulldogs, but it was during his time at the Manly Sea Eagles where he made a name for himself.

Playing in the great Manly team of that era, he was the star of the show in the 1972 grand final victory over the Eastern Suburbs Roosters, being named man of the match in the 19 points to 14 victory.

Playing alongside greats of the game like Ken Irvine and Bob Fulton and against a Roosters team led by Ron Coote and Arthur Beetson, it would prove to be Ward's final game for the Sea Eagles as he retired from the NSWRL to play in the Newcastle competition with the Western Suburbs Rosellas.

Ward played five matches for New South Wales, and six Tests for Australia before hanging the boots up, eventually going on to coach the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls to a premiership in the Brisbane Rugby League competition during 1977, before becoming the director of coaching and development for the Queensland Rugby League during the 1990s.

The Sydney Morning Herald report he passed away from stomach cancer.

Ward's passing is the third from the famous premiership team this year, following the earlier deaths of Bob Fulton and Fred Jones, who was club captain for the victory.

Manly official Peter Peters told The Daily Telegraph that Ward would be missed.

“Dennis was an exciting attacking halfback and his love of the game extended to a marvellous coaching and development career in Queensland with the QRL,” Peters said.

“He will be sorely missed by everybody at the Sea Eagles.”