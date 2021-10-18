Phil Gould and the Canterbury Bulldogs have previously denied any chance of Nick Cotric leaving Belmore, but it's the rumour which just won't go away.

Despite the departure of Adam Elliott, the Bulldogs' salary cap is still believed to be under substantial stress after ten signings for next year, including the likes of Paul Vaughan, Tevita Pangai Junior, Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr.

With so much salary cap tied up in the top end of the squad, it's hardly a surprise rumours are swirling around other highly-paid players who underperformed in 2021.

Cotric may have struggled with injury, but he is one such player who fits the bill.

The Parramatta Eels have previously been rumoured as interested in Cotric, and now former legend Greg Alexander has called on the club to act quickly to sign Cotric as a replacement for the departing Blake Ferguson when speaking to SEN Radio.

It comes as the Eels struggle for backline depth, with youngster Haze Dunster set to partner Maika Sivo on the wings in 2022.

“Haze Dunster is a very good winger, but you need back up to replace Fergo," Alexander said.

“I don’t know what the Dogs are thinking, I think they signed him for a lot of money compared to what he produced this year for the Bulldogs.

“So, the Dogs might be looking to clear up some cap space, there’s no way the Eels would sign him on whatever he is on at the Dogs.

“The Dogs would have to chip in … I think he’s on five or six hundred thousand (a year), so the Eels might get him at a bargain basement price.

“They might have to pay three hundred thousand, and the Dogs might have to chip in the rest.

“That would be a good signing for Parramatta.”