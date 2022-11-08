Former Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans back-rower has been rewarded for a stellar season in the Championship, with a move to Super League semi-finalists Salford on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old Gold Coast native has enjoyed some fine form since moving to the Leigh Leopards (formerly Centurions) late in the 2021 season.

Though he was unable to help his team stave off the wooden spoon and relegation in just five games, he was instrumental to their surge in 2022 as part of a squad containing a number of former NRL players, including Caleb Aekins, Nene Macdonald, Krisnan Inu, Lachlan Lam and John Asiata.

Stone made 33 appearances in 2022, scoring an impressive 12 tries. He scored five tries in 39 appearances during his four-and-a-half years in the NRL.

But after taking the newly-named club back to the lofty heights of the Super League, the Red Devils have come calling.

“On behalf of all the players and staff I am delighted to welcome Sam to Salford,” said Salford coach Paul Rowley.

“I've admired Sam's work ethic and attitude from the moment he came over to England and these attributes were very evident in his performances last season.

“A player with his work ethic and character is exactly the type of player we want in our group.”