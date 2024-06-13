Luke Yates, a former forward for the Newcastle Knights has inked a new contract that will see him remain overseas in the Super League competition.

Captaining Huddersfield Giants for the past three seasons, Yates is confirmed to be joining Warrington Wolves on a two-year contract beginning in the 2025 NRL season.

Set to play under Sam Burgess, Yates played 25 first-grade matches with the Newcastle Knights between 2017 and 2018 after coming through their junior ranks.

A former U20 NSW Blues representative, he has also spent time with the London Broncos and Salford Red Devils.

“The opportunity for me to come and play for a club like Warrington with Sam Burgess as Head Coach is massive for me," Yates said after agreeing to the deal.

“Sam was someone I idolised when he played NRL and to have the opportunity to work and learn from someone like him was a big factor.

“I'll look to lead by example with my work ethic and how I go about my business. I want to contribute to success there from next season.

“I'm excited to get amongst it with the club and to play in front of the Warrington fanbase next year.”

Only 29, Yates has made a name for himself in the Super League, and the new contract means it will be hard to see him returning to Australia anytime soon - he is likely to play out the remainder of his career overseas.

“Luke is an outstanding player who has been one of the comp's most consistent and hard-working forwards for a number of years," Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess added.

“He will bring great quality and leadership to our pack and I'm excited to work with him next season.”