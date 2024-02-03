Roy Asotasi, a veteran of the NRL with 217 games of experience, has returned to the field and decided to join a new team.

The 2004 premiership-winning prop represented the Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs throughout his 12-season career from 2002 before deciding to hand up the boots at the end of the 2013 season.

He also represented the New Zealand Kiwis in 24 games between 2004 and 2009 and was a former captain of the national side before making one appearance for Samoa in 2013.

Joining a new team, Souths Juniors club Coogee Dolphins has confirmed that Asotasi will play in the A-grade competition for the club and work with a number of elite players trying to break through the junior ranks.

“Roy will be working with our elite players to help them break into junior representative and NRL pathways teams, and will also be playing A-grade for the mighty Coogee Dolphins,” a club statement read.

This comes after he worked with the Canterbury Bulldogs last season on a part-time basis mentoring the younger players in the club's Academy program.

Zero Tackle's 2024 NRL Season Guide is now live, and this year, it's FREE! Over 120 pages of content, with every player profiled, full team lists, stats and expectations for every team. Get your FREE DOWNLOAD now.