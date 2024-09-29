A former NRL utility for the Newcastle Knights and Australian Kangaroos, Sione Mata'utia is on the lookout for a new team and could soon find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Currently, with St Helens RLFC in the Super League, the club has confirmed that Mata'utia will not be given a contract extension and will depart at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, the utility moved overseas at the beginning of 2021 and has since featured in 84 matches, including winning back-to-back Grand Finals and winning the World Club Challenge against the Penrith Panthers in 2023.

“It's tough, I'm just trying to put everyone in the forefront of my mind when I made this decision and you know I'd love to for another 10 years here, but I have got a family as well," he said in a statement.

"I've got a beautiful wife who looks after our kids when I'm always away, she takes all the wins and losses with me, as well as looking after our kids at home.

“It's a big decision and I'm thankful to the Club that they have given me a lot of time, but I've got to think about my family first.

"They're my whole life and we're going home which is exciting, it's scary, I don't know what's going to happen going over there, I might even be potentially retiring."

Only 28 years old, Mata'utia is likely to continue his playing career, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed - he may decide to return home or continue playing overseas.

If he does decide to return to the NRL, it will be the first time since 2020, following a 124-game stint with the Newcastle Knights over seven seasons.

The younger brother of Peter Mata'utia, Chanel Mata'utia and Pat Mata'utia, Sione also represented Australia and Samoa on the international stage, captained the Australian Schoolboys team and represented the U20s NSW Blues.

At the beginning of last year, he was linked with a return to the NRL and would provide a plethora of experience to the younger players in a team's squad.

“It's a hard decision because of the connection now that I have with St Helens, the players, the time I've been here, and what we've accomplished," he added.

"I've been here four years now and the things I've done here in four years I've not done in my whole career, even in Australia.

“I would have loved to have continued here, but then I've got to think about my wife and my kids and they've been over here with me as well, supporting me.”