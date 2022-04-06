Rugby league legend Brett Kimmorley has given his picks for the best three halfbacks to start the 2022 season.

Just four weeks in, a few have impressed at the position that Kimmorley excelled at in his career, with his three picks starting the season in great form.

Star Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary as well as Storm half Jahrome Hughes continue to be the marquee halfbacks in the game, whilst Parramatta half Mitchell Moses has really impressed in the first month of the season.

"Do we only get to pick three?" Kimmorley asked on SEN.

"Jahrome Hughes, Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses are my top three."

Moses has stuck out in Kimmorley's eyes with his pace and ability to break the lines with the ball, which has taken him to the next level.

"I think Mitchell Moses, if you think about what he does very, very well for Parramatta," Kimmorley said.

"He can be caught watching the game too much instead of playing the game, I think he worries too much about his tackle five finishes and putting them in good positions.

"But what I think Parramatta did well on Sunday was the seven and the six were running the ball quite well.

"It’s very important to build pressure with a kicking game, not release it.

"He’s very good at his trade."

Moses has scored three tries, seven try assists, two linebreaks and produced 48 points in totals in the first four rounds.

Cleary, Hughes and Moses continue to be key leaders for their sides who are both in premiership contention, with their all round ability to score, assist and kick and all three halfbacks will look to continue that run of form as the season progresses.