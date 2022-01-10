Brisbane Broncos' utility hooker and half Cory Paix is looking to turn the club's current COVID outbreak into a positive for himself.

Almost every club in the NRL is dealing with multiple COVID cases, with the Broncos believed to be one of the more heavily impacted clubs across the competition.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that 16 players from the club are currently in isolation, as well as three staff members.

That list includes regular first-choice hooker Jake Turpin, and it's meant Cory Paix has had an opportunity to play as the dummy half in first team training.

The former half, who made a full blown switch to hooker in 2020, has played both positions in the junior Origin set up, but as yet, has failed to convert that to regular NRL football with just 17 games under his belt, which included four in 2021.

He captained Queensland's under-20s team in 2019 playing halfback in a team which also included now established first-grade players Ronaldo Mulitalo, Tesi Niu, Murray Tualagi, Braydon Trindall and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

Paix told the media yesterday that he is working to fight for the position.

“Whatever we can do on the training field and try and fight for a position, I think it’s only going to benefit the team,” he said.

“I am definitely getting a lot more reps there, it certainly does help. Going into trials, it’s only going to help me.”

Paix also told the media that he is working closely with new assistant coach Matt Ballin, who took up a position with the Red Hill-based club during the off-season.

"My running game is a strength, so a bit of deception is what I'm after," Paix said on Monday.

"It's great having Matt Ballin here, a bloke of his calibre, he is helping me every day to get better.

"And Adam Reynolds is a general. You can see why he's the player he is. There's a clear mindset going in to training when you know you've got him by your side. He's helping me with when to run.

"For me it's about getting in the team and staying in the team. I'd like to keep improving my game and get the Broncos back up the top of the ladder."