Sam Bremner, a former NSW and Australian representative, has been brought onto the NSW Sky Blyes for the 2024 Women's State of Origin series.

Retiring at the start of 2023, Bremner was a formidable force in her playing days, having competed in three World Cups and played nine Tests for the Australian Jillaroos and seven games for the NSW Sky Blues.

The ex-Jillaroos co-captain will work under Kylie Hilder as an assistant coach and will also wear the blue shirt as a trainer.

“I wanted Sammy in my coaching team as she only recently left the game, and she reached such great heights in her time with Rugby League,” coach Kylie Hilder said via NSWRL.com.

“She was known for her football intelligence just as much as for her skills and acceleration.”

Hilder has also brought on Ruan Sims as an assistant coach for the third consecutive year. Sims is currently an assistant coach in the NRLW and works as the head coach for the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership, Cronulla Sharks outfit.

It is understood that the 35-man squad has been training at the NSWRL Centre of Excellence for the past two months - training twice a week.

“It's a three-game series for the first time for the women and we will be making sure the Westpac NSW Sky Blues squad are in peak fitness for that longer campaign,” Hilder added.

“Some of our squad is playing up in Queensland and others are doing training at their NRLW clubs, but all of them have been given training programs and KPIs by the NSW Origin staff that they have to meet."