Following this year's inaugural Pacific Championships, punters and fans alike have called for more international fixtures during the season.

This year's Pacific series saw New Zealand come away with the silverware following a comprehensive 30-0 victory against the Kangaroos in Hamilton.

While fixtures such as the ANZAC Day test between the Kangaroos and Kiwis are long gone, former players are calling for its return.

Embed from Getty Images

“You say that when you're full of adrenaline after a win,” Scott Sattler said on SEN 1170 Sportsday.

“But then you go back as part of the RLPA and say, ‘We're playing too much rugby league', so, if they want to play an ANZAC Test and more Test matches, it has to be driven by the players.

“Probably not so much Australia versus New Zealand but New Zealand versus Tonga (and) Samoa.”

The son of one of the NRL's greatest went on to stress that it doesn't even matter who the opposition is, representing your country is still the highest honour.

Embed from Getty Images

“You want to wear the green and gold or black and white against Russia if that's the only Test you're ever going to play, you don't care (who you play),” Sattler added.

“If they had a weekend where it's just Origin and you had, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand, Fiji Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea, what a festival of rugby league that would be.”