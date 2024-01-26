Retired NRL journeyman Issac Luke has revealed he's making a push to feature for the Māori All Stars side in next month's showcase clash with the Indigenous All Stars in Townsville.

Luke, who called time on his career in September 2021, last played in the NRL for the Brisbane Broncos the year prior to his decision to hang up the boots.

With almost 300 senior appearances to his name and a further 43 Tests for New Zealand on the international stage, the former Rabbitohs, Warriors, Dragons and Broncos hooker could bring his wealth of experience to the All Stars clash in mid-February.

A two-time representative for the Māori All Stars, Luke has been in discussions with squad coach Adam Blair around a potential comeback appearance.

The February 16 match falls one year on from the passing of Luke's father, George, with a return to the representative stage a potential avenue to further honour his late dad.

"If I was to get the chance, I'd be playing for my dad. The game falls on the day he died last year," Luke revealed to NRL.com.

"It's come around so fast, but I remember the day he went missing like it was still just yesterday and from an emotional point of view it has hit me hard.

"I am the second oldest of his children and I spoke to my dad every week, so not being able to have that, it's tough.

"If I do get the green light [to play] I don't know how I will handle the occasion... but I am blessed even to be considered."

Most recently, Luke has featured for Queensland Cup outfit Souths Logan, with the 36-year-old making a trio of appearances off the interchange for the state league side in the second half of last season.

The Hāwera-born playmaker said he'll be prepared for another top-level appearance if an opportunity with the Māori All Stars comes to fruition.

"[Physically] I'll be good," Luke said.

"I have got through the pre-season with the Magpies (Souths Logan) and have passed everything I needed to."

The 2024 All Stars match will take place at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday, February 16, with the Māori All Stars carrying a three-game undefeated run into this year's fixture.