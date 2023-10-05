Former Parramatta Eels winger Bevan French is one of three players up for the Super League Man of Steel award as he looks to join an illustrious group.

Started in 1977, the Super League Man of Steel award is handed down to the best player of the season in the Super League - the English equivalent of the Dally M medal in Australia.

French was named on the shortlist for the award alongside English internationals Tom Johnstone (Catalan Dragons) and Jack Welsby (St Helens).

The former two-time Indigenous All-Star was shortlisted for the award due to a tremendous season that saw him switch from the wing to the halves. He is the current league leader in try assists and played a crucial role in allowing Wigan to win the League Leaders Shield.

If he wins the Man of Steel award, he will become the ninth ex-NRL player to win the prestigious honour, following Brodie Croft in 2022 and Jackson Hastings in 2019.

Leaving the Parramatta Eels at the end of the 2018 season with 47 games and 140 points under his belt, French was linked with a return to the NRL last year.

It was understood that he was extremely close to signing with the Newcastle Knights on a two-year contract but decided to stay with Wigan until at least 2024.

Only 27 years old, it is highly likely that French could make his way back to Australia in the future, especially when his contract expires at the end of next season.

AUSTRALIAN WINNERS OF THE MAN OF STEEL AWARD

1986: Gavin Miller (Hull Kingston Rovers)

1999: Adrian Vowles (Castleford Tigers)

2005: Jamie Lyon (St Helens)

2009: Brett Hodgson (Huddersfield Giants)

2010: Pat Richards (Wigan Warriors)

2018: Ben Barba (St Helens)

2019: Jackson Hastings (St Helens)

2022: Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)