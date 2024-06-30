Former Parramatta Eels junior and NSW Cup player Charbel Tasipale has been released from the Castleford Tigers in the Super League on compassionate grounds.

Tasipale's release will allow him to return to Australia, where he has previously played in the NSW Cup with the Parramatta Eels and the Newtown Jets, the feeder club of the Cronulla Sharks.

Coming up through the Eels junior system, he appeared in nine games for their NSW Cup team after making the successful transition from the Jersey Flegg Cup.

However, the Lebanon international would fail to break through into the NRL side and would make the move to the Cronulla Sharks, where he featured in 13 appearances for the Newtown Jets.

Previously a standout in the NSW Cup competition, Tasipale can be seen in either the second-row or centre positions.

This saw him earn a contract with the Castleford Tigers but he has now been released after four appearances in the Super League.

