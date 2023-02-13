Tom Opacic, a centre who last played for the Parramatta Eels has revealed for the first time why he left the Eels and the NRL.

The 28-year-old, currently in his prime was a surprising departure at the end of last season. It was even more surprising that he left after reaching the Grand Final with the Eels.

Opacic revealed to Serious About Rugby League his decision to leave the NRL and join Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League.

"I always wanted to try my hand in Super League, it's something I've looked over to and something I thought I would enjoy," Opacic said

"Then obviously Willie (Peters) coming over was a big plus, having someone to talk to in the same situation of coming over and knowing he'd spent a bit of time here previously helped."

The centre also disclosed he had received offers to stay in the NRL but ultimately decided to move on.

"I actually had a few options to stay in the NRL, I was probably more inclined to stay but when Willie got the job he wanted to bring me with him so it was probably only Hull KR that was an option to come here."

Now playing for Hull Kingston Rovers, Opacic spent seven years in the NRL with the Broncos, Cowboys and Eels. During this time he played 83 games and scored 28 tries.

Still only in his late 20s, there is still plenty of time left in Opacic's career and he could return to the NRL in the future.