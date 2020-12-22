Former Eel Jaeman Salmon has signed a one-year deal with the Penrith Panthers.

The club announced on Tuesday morning that the utility back would be joining them for 2021.

Salmon was thrilled to continue his NRL journey at the 2020 grand finalists.

“I’m excited to be part of such a strong squad and can’t wait to rip in,” Salmon told the club website.

“From Ivan (Cleary) to the players, there are a lot of people here I can learn from and continue to develop my game.

“I’m focused on training as hard as I can so I’ll be ready to go in whatever role they need me to play.”

Penrith GM of Rugby League Matt Cameron is excited by the 21-year old’s upside.

“Jaeman is a young and talented footballer whose career was effectively put on hold last season,” Cameron said.

“He comes to our club seeking a fresh start and the opportunity to work towards realising his full potential.

“Jaeman’s ability to play a number of positions provides our squad with valuable depth heading into 2021.”

Salmon has played 17 NRL games for Parramatta after making his debut in 2018, but didn’t make any first-grade appearances in 2020.