Former Parramatta back-rower Kenny Edwards is facing a long suspension for putting his finger up an opponent’s backside.

Edwards, who plays for Huddersfield in the Super League was placed on report for the incident involving Catalan’s Sam Kasiano.

The 31-year old was handed a Grade F charge and if found guilty will miss at least eight matches.

The incident has been described as an impression of John Hopoate, who was suspended for 12 weeks in 2001 for a series of incidents against North Queensland players.

Edwards made his NRL debut for Parramatta in 2013 and played 70 games before moving to Catalan’s in 2018.

He then transferred to Huddersfield in 2020 and has played 27 games for the club that sit 10th on the ladder.