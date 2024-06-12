Former NRL star and Dally M Medal winner Jarryd Hayne has successfully won his legal appeal, having his rape conviction quashed in the process.

According to multiple Australian publications, Jarryd Hayne's sexual assault convictions have been quashed after he spent a year behind bars.

This came after he was found guilty by a jury of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in April 2023 relating to oral sex and the digital penetrations of a 26-year-old woman.

It has been reported that the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal quashed Hayne's convictions because a judge did not allow the complaint to be further cross-examined during the trial.

“The court will quash the convictions and order a new trial,” Justice Rothman said via NCA Newswire.

“Whether there is a new trial is a matter for the director of public prosecutions.”

The overturning of the convictions means a new trial has been ordered.

"A new trial has been ordered, which would be Hayne's fourth, but whether he faces another trial will be a matter for prosecutors," an article from the Australian Associated Press read.

A Dally M medallist in 2009 and 2014, Hayne played 214 NRL games during a 12-season career for the Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans.

He also represented the NSW Blues on 23 occasions and the Australian Kangaroos (11 appearances) and Fiji (10 appearances) in the international arena.

His sporting career also included representing Fiji in Rugby 7s and a stint with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL in 2015.

A court will consider bail for Jarryd Hayne on Wednesday afternoon.