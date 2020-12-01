Former NRL winger Gideon Gela-Mosby has been charged by the police with assault occasioning bodily harm , per The Cairns Post reports.

Gela-Mosby allegedly punched two men in Cairns during the early hours of Sunday, November 22, with one of the men leaving with a fractured skull.

According to the report, the 23-year-old approached the two men on the street and punched one in the face without warning, with Gela-Mosby then punching the other man whilst he was consoling his friend who remained unconscious.

Currently playing for Queensland side Northern Pride, Gela-Mosby was signed with the North Queensland Cowboys between 2017-2019, where he played 11 games.

Northern Pride released a statement following the incident.

“We are extremely disappointed to have one of our players in this position,” chairman Tony Williamson said.

“As a result of the serious nature of these charges, we have made the decision to stand him down from all club commitments immediately. We will review this position as the situation unfolds.

“We believe this is the most appropriate course of action giving respect to all involved, and in light of the impending court proceedings.

“This is a difficult situation and one we will work with relevant experts and authorities to navigate.

“The Northern Pride will not be making any further comment regarding the alleged conduct or the charge while Police Investigations are ongoing.”

Gela-Mosby is set to face court on Thursday, December 17.