Recently sacked Cowboys mentor Paul Green is firming to become the next Brisbane Broncos or the Queensland Maroons Origin coach, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Green and Walters’ jobs will be determined upon the movement of the other one in an interesting puzzle.

Green hasn’t had any approaches so far, but remains confident he will be coaching in some capacity in the NRL next season.

The Broncos and Maroons jobs have been ones Green has high regard for, and it appears that both could be within reach at season’s end.

With the Broncos’ struggles in recent times, it will take a big turnaround in fortunes for coach Anthony Seibold to hold his spot.

The Broncos’ executive may not be able to make it known publicly, but should the worst transpire with Seibold, Green and Walters are seemingly there for the taking.

Green worked as an assistant coach at the Broncos in 2009 and is close with Broncos board member Darren Lockyer. Therefore, if Seibold doesn’t make it past the 2020 season, a move to Green seems a strong chance.

Should the Broncos opt to go for Walters as coach instead, Green would then firm to be the next Maroons coach, a position he was offered in 2016 but didn’t take it due to his commitments with the Cowboys at the time.

Walters is contracted to the Maroons until 2021, but Green is seemingly in a good spot to claim one spot or the other at this point.