Former NRL winger Daniel Vidot (known as Xyon Quinn in WWE) has been released by the company.

The ex-NRL outside back made the call at the end of the 2017 NRL season to cut short his rugby league career, having played 124 top flight matches between 2009 and 2017.

The winger had played for the Canberra Raiders (45 games, 2009 - 2011), St George Illawarra Dragons (35 games, 2012 - 2013), Brisbane Broncos (31 games, 2014 - 2015), Salford Red Devils (10 games, 2016) and Gold Coast Titans (3 games, 2017) throughout his career, as well as lining up for Tonga on ten occasions.

He then made the surprise call to pursue a career in professional wrestling, with the now 34-year-old joining the WWE in 2018 where he signed a developmental deal.

He spent the next six years on the companies third brand, known as NXT, having a mixed run during his time and also featuring at various points on premium live events with the company through the NXT brand, having originally made his on-screen debut on the companies main roster in SmackDown.

He was handed a promotion to the main roster this year as a free agent, but wasn't tied to either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown, and only wrestled in two televised matches throughout the first four months of 2024, neither carrying any significance to major storylines within the company.

Vidot (Quinn) has now reportedly been released from his contract by the company, although there has been no confirmation from either the former winger or the WWE.

Xyon Quinn has been released by WWE, Fightful Select has learned pic.twitter.com/ANgafbqg2v — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 20, 2024

It's unclear what Vidot's next career move will be.