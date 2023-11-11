A former South Sydney Rabbitohs player has joined the Canberra Raiders as the club has confirmed their Top 30 roster and supplementary players for next season.
Originally tossed up as a potential replacement for Adam Reynolds after his departure from Redfern, 26-year-old Troy Dargan has joined the Raiders after playing two NRL matches for the Rabbitohs in the 2020 season.
The Cook Islands international has signed with the club on a supplementary contract and will be joined by Michael Asomua, Jordan Martin, Noah Martin, Vena Patuki-Case
and Adrian Trevilyan.
For the club's Top 30 squad, youngsters Brad Morkos, Chevy Stewart and Ethan Strange have been elevated, whilst Kaeo Weekes, Simi Sasagi and Morgan Smithies have been signed from other NRL clubs.
This comes after they lost Jarrod Croker (retired), Zane Dunford (Manly Sea Eagles), Matt Frawley (Leeds Rhinos), Brad Schneider (Penrith Panthers), Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys), Jack Wighton (South Sydney Rabbitohs) for the 2024 season.
Squad for 2024
Nick Cotric, Jamal Fogarty, Emre Guler, Corey Harawira-Naera, Peter Hola, Albert Hopoate, Corey Horsburgh, Sebastian Kris, Danny Levi, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Brad Morkos, Josh Papalii, Jordan Rapana, Simi Sasagi, Pasami Saulo, Xavier Savage, James Schiller, Morgan Smithies, Harley Smith-Shields, Tom Starling, Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange, Joseph Tapine, Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Elliott Whitehead, Zac Woolford, Hudson Young
RAIDERS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS
|2024 GAINS
Troy Dargan (2024), Jordan Martin (2024), Noah Martin (2024), Vena Patuki-Case (2024), Simi Sasagi (Newcastle Knights, 2025), Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors, 2026), Kaeo Weekes (Manly Sea Eagles, 2025)
|2024 LOSSES
Jarrod Croker (retired), Zane Dunford (Manly Sea Eagles), Matt Frawley (Leeds Rhinos), Brad Schneider (Penrith Panthers), Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys), Jack Wighton (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
|RE-SIGNED
Emre Guler (2025), Peter Hola (2024), Albert Hopoate (2025), Corey Horsburgh (2027), Sebastian Kris (2027), Danny Levi (2025), Jordan Rapana (2024), Harley Smith-Shields (2024), Tom Starling (2025), Chevy Stewart (2027), Adrian Trevilyan (2024), Hudson Young (2027)
|OFF CONTRACT 2024
Michael Asomua, Nick Cotric, Troy Dargan, Jamal Fogarty, Peter Hola, Ata Mariota, Jordan Martin, Noah Martin, Trey Mooney, Brad Morkos, Vena Patuki-Case, Jordan Rapana, Pasami Saulo, James Schiller, Harley Smith-Shields, Adrian Trevilyan, Elliott Whitehead, Zac Woolford
Best 17 and full squad
1. Xavier Savage
2. Sebastian Kris
3. Ethan Strange
4. Matthew Timoko
5. Jordan Rapana
6. Kaeo Weekes
7. Jamal Fogarty
8. Josh Papalii
9. Zac Woolford
10. Joseph Tapine
11. Hudson Young
12. Elliott Whitehead
13. Corey Horsburgh
14. Danny Levi
15. Trey Mooney
16. Morgan Smithies
17. Emre Guler
18. Chevy Stewart
19. James Schiller
20. Ata Mariota
21. Corey Harawira-Naera
22. Harley Smith-Shields
23. Albert Hopoate
24. Peter Hola
25. Tom Starling
26. Simi Sasagi
27. Peter Hola
28. Nick Cotric
29. Pasami Saulo
30. Brad Morkos
2024 Supplementary List
1. Michael Asomua
2. Troy Dargan
3. Jordan Martin
4. Noah Martin
5. Vena Patuki-Case
6. Adrian Trevilyan