A former South Sydney Rabbitohs player has joined the Canberra Raiders as the club has confirmed their Top 30 roster and supplementary players for next season.

Originally tossed up as a potential replacement for Adam Reynolds after his departure from Redfern, 26-year-old Troy Dargan has joined the Raiders after playing two NRL matches for the Rabbitohs in the 2020 season.

The Cook Islands international has signed with the club on a supplementary contract and will be joined by Michael Asomua, Jordan Martin, Noah Martin, Vena Patuki-Case

and Adrian Trevilyan.

For the club's Top 30 squad, youngsters Brad Morkos, Chevy Stewart and Ethan Strange have been elevated, whilst Kaeo Weekes, Simi Sasagi and Morgan Smithies have been signed from other NRL clubs.

This comes after they lost Jarrod Croker (retired), Zane Dunford (Manly Sea Eagles), Matt Frawley (Leeds Rhinos), Brad Schneider (Penrith Panthers), Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys), Jack Wighton (South Sydney Rabbitohs) for the 2024 season.

Squad for 2024

Nick Cotric, Jamal Fogarty, Emre Guler, Corey Harawira-Naera, Peter Hola, Albert Hopoate, Corey Horsburgh, Sebastian Kris, Danny Levi, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Brad Morkos, Josh Papalii, Jordan Rapana, Simi Sasagi, Pasami Saulo, Xavier Savage, James Schiller, Morgan Smithies, Harley Smith-Shields, Tom Starling, Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange, Joseph Tapine, Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Elliott Whitehead, Zac Woolford, Hudson Young

RAIDERS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS

Best 17 and full squad

1. Xavier Savage

2. Sebastian Kris

3. Ethan Strange

4. Matthew Timoko

5. Jordan Rapana

6. Kaeo Weekes

7. Jamal Fogarty

8. Josh Papalii

9. Zac Woolford

10. Joseph Tapine

11. Hudson Young

12. Elliott Whitehead

13. Corey Horsburgh

14. Danny Levi

15. Trey Mooney

16. Morgan Smithies

17. Emre Guler

18. Chevy Stewart

19. James Schiller

20. Ata Mariota

21. Corey Harawira-Naera

22. Harley Smith-Shields

23. Albert Hopoate

24. Peter Hola

25. Tom Starling

26. Simi Sasagi

28. Nick Cotric

29. Pasami Saulo

30. Brad Morkos

2024 Supplementary List

1. Michael Asomua

2. Troy Dargan

3. Jordan Martin

4. Noah Martin

5. Vena Patuki-Case

6. Adrian Trevilyan