A former South Sydney Rabbitohs player has joined the Canberra Raiders as the club has confirmed their Top 30 roster and supplementary players for next season.

Originally tossed up as a potential replacement for Adam Reynolds after his departure from Redfern, 26-year-old Troy Dargan has joined the Raiders after playing two NRL matches for the Rabbitohs in the 2020 season.

The Cook Islands international has signed with the club on a supplementary contract and will be joined by Michael Asomua, Jordan Martin, Noah MartinVena Patuki-Case
and Adrian Trevilyan.

For the club's Top 30 squad, youngsters Brad Morkos, Chevy Stewart and Ethan Strange have been elevated, whilst Kaeo Weekes, Simi Sasagi and Morgan Smithies have been signed from other NRL clubs.

This comes after they lost Jarrod Croker (retired), Zane Dunford (Manly Sea Eagles), Matt Frawley (Leeds Rhinos), Brad Schneider (Penrith Panthers), Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys), Jack Wighton (South Sydney Rabbitohs) for the 2024 season.

Squad for 2024

Nick CotricJamal FogartyEmre GulerCorey Harawira-NaeraPeter HolaAlbert HopoateCorey HorsburghSebastian KrisDanny LeviAta MariotaTrey Mooney, Brad Morkos, Josh Papalii, Jordan RapanaSimi SasagiPasami SauloXavier SavageJames Schiller, Morgan Smithies, Harley Smith-Shields, Tom StarlingChevy StewartEthan StrangeJoseph TapineMatthew TimokoKaeo WeekesElliott WhiteheadZac WoolfordHudson Young

RAIDERS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS

2024 GAINS
Troy Dargan (2024), Jordan Martin (2024), Noah Martin (2024), Vena Patuki-Case (2024), Simi Sasagi (Newcastle Knights, 2025), Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors, 2026), Kaeo Weekes (Manly Sea Eagles, 2025)
2024 LOSSES
Jarrod Croker (retired), Zane Dunford (Manly Sea Eagles), Matt Frawley (Leeds Rhinos), Brad Schneider (Penrith Panthers), Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys), Jack Wighton (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
RE-SIGNED
Emre Guler (2025), Peter Hola (2024), Albert Hopoate (2025), Corey Horsburgh (2027), Sebastian Kris (2027), Danny Levi (2025), Jordan Rapana (2024), Harley Smith-Shields (2024), Tom Starling (2025), Chevy Stewart (2027), Adrian Trevilyan (2024), Hudson Young (2027)
OFF CONTRACT 2024
Michael AsomuaNick CotricTroy DarganJamal FogartyPeter HolaAta MariotaJordan MartinNoah MartinTrey MooneyBrad MorkosVena Patuki-CaseJordan RapanaPasami SauloJames SchillerHarley Smith-ShieldsAdrian TrevilyanElliott WhiteheadZac Woolford

 

Best 17 and full squad
1. Xavier Savage
2. Sebastian Kris
3. Ethan Strange
4. Matthew Timoko
5. Jordan Rapana
6. Kaeo Weekes
7. Jamal Fogarty
8. Josh Papalii
9. Zac Woolford
10. Joseph Tapine
11. Hudson Young
12. Elliott Whitehead
13. Corey Horsburgh

14. Danny Levi
15. Trey Mooney
16. Morgan Smithies
17. Emre Guler

18. Chevy Stewart
19. James Schiller
20. Ata Mariota
21. Corey Harawira-Naera
22. Harley Smith-Shields
23. Albert Hopoate
24. Peter Hola
25. Tom Starling
26. Simi Sasagi
28. Nick Cotric
29. Pasami Saulo
30. Brad Morkos

2024 Supplementary List

1. Michael Asomua
2. Troy Dargan
3. Jordan Martin
4. Noah Martin
5. Vena Patuki-Case
6. Adrian Trevilyan