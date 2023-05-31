Young former Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Brandon Clarke has admitted he is keen on a move to the English Super League.

The 22-year-old was released by the Bulldogs in the final year of his deal earlier this year and is currently playing for the Central Queensland Capras in the English Super League.

His release came with the Bulldogs having plenty of depth at number nine, led by Reed Mahoney, while Kyle Flanagan and Josh Reynolds could also feature as the back-up options.

Without commanding a release fee, it has left the door open for Clarke to find opportunities elsewhere. In particular, one place he is interested in moving to is the Super League in England.

He admitted this to League Express, citing that he "would love the opportunity" to play in the Super League.

While no clubs in Australia or England have revealed a desired interest in Clarke, Hull FC and St Helens are two clubs needing a hooker in 2024.

The former will lose Brad Dwyer, who is set to leave the club, while the latter will need a replacement for the retiring James Roby for 2024 and beyond.