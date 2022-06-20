Josh Reynolds is reportedly set to be cut loose by current club Hull FC, bringing to an end a disappointing year and a half stint.

Signed on a two-year deal, Reynolds went to the club as one of the highest-profile recruits in their history, but has failed to hit anything nearing his potential, which was shown at the Canterbury Bulldogs during his time in the NRL.

The club had a third year built into the contract as an option in their favour, however, so poor has his form been, and with injuries not helping, it has been reported by English publication Hull Live that they are looking to end his time at the club earlier.

It's unclear if any other club in either England or Australia would take Reynolds on board at this stage, however, it's understood Reynolds has been in talks with the club and the release from the final months of his deal could be made official in the coming days.

It's understood Reynolds is preparing for his departure, having not taken the club up the table during his time in England. Hull currently sit in fifth place with eight wins and seven losses, however, Reynolds has missed numerous games this season.

The 33-year-old could yet also look at retirement as an option following the completion of his stint at Hull.

He played just 22 games during a three-year stint for the Tigers after moving to the joint venture as a marquee recruit from the Bulldogs, where he had played 138 games between 2011 and 2017.

It was during that time he also represented New South Wales on four occasions, and the Prime Ministers XIII once.