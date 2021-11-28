NRL Rd 2 - Bulldogs v Panthers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 20: Ofahiki Ogden of the Bulldogs watches on during the round two NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Penrith Panthers at Bankwest Stadium, on March 20, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Former Canterbury Bulldogs' forward Ofahiki Ogden has signed a train and trial deal with the Parramatta Eels.

Ogden was one of 14 Bulldogs' players who left the club at the end of the 2021 season as the club underwent a major roster overhaul.

That overhaul is set to continue into 2023, with many of the discarded Canterbury players still unable to find a contract for the upcoming season.

Ofahiki Ogden was one of those, with the prop seemingly further on the outer following a grand final eve incident where he was charged by police with drug possession.

Those charges were dismissed, although he must reportedly continue to uphold the terms of a court order which will see him continue treatment for mental health and drug and alcohol issues, take medications and not use any illicit substances, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report from earlier this month.

That hasn't stopped the Eels though, who see the potential of Ogden on-field.

The prop was on the fringe of Canterbury's first grade squad, and impressed with his opportunities. He will need to just that during the pre-season should he be elevated to a top 30 spot in Brad Arthur's side, with his agent Luke Lombardi telling The Daily Telegraph that he will start on Monday at Parramatta.

“It’s a great move for Ofahiki, he had a number of options, but he feels this opportunity with Parramatta gives him a great chance to further develop his game," Lombardi said.

“He’ll start on Monday and hit the ground running."

 