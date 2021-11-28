Former Canterbury Bulldogs' forward Ofahiki Ogden has signed a train and trial deal with the Parramatta Eels.

Ogden was one of 14 Bulldogs' players who left the club at the end of the 2021 season as the club underwent a major roster overhaul.

That overhaul is set to continue into 2023, with many of the discarded Canterbury players still unable to find a contract for the upcoming season.

Ofahiki Ogden was one of those, with the prop seemingly further on the outer following a grand final eve incident where he was charged by police with drug possession.

Those charges were dismissed, although he must reportedly continue to uphold the terms of a court order which will see him continue treatment for mental health and drug and alcohol issues, take medications and not use any illicit substances, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report from earlier this month.

That hasn't stopped the Eels though, who see the potential of Ogden on-field.

The prop was on the fringe of Canterbury's first grade squad, and impressed with his opportunities. He will need to just that during the pre-season should he be elevated to a top 30 spot in Brad Arthur's side, with his agent Luke Lombardi telling The Daily Telegraph that he will start on Monday at Parramatta.

“It’s a great move for Ofahiki, he had a number of options, but he feels this opportunity with Parramatta gives him a great chance to further develop his game," Lombardi said.

“He’ll start on Monday and hit the ground running."