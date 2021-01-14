Former Bulldog Isaiah Tass has signed a development contract with the Brisbane Broncos for 2021.

The club announced in a statement on Thursday morning that the 21-year old would be joining them for next season.

Tass was rewarded with a spot on the development list after impressing Broncos coaches during pre-season training.

The young Queenslander was a member of the Canterbury Bulldogs last season and played for them at the NRL Nines.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters said Tass deserved the opportunity.

“He’s been really good. He didn’t play a lot of football at the Bulldogs last year but we’re really happy with what he’s been doing. He’s good, strong character which is the type of people we’re trying to recruit here,” he told broncos.com.au.

“His game needs a bit of developing but he’s an attacking-style centre and has skills you can’t coach and we’re very happy about that.

“We’re bringing him home as well because he’s a good, young Queensland kid. We like to think we’re a club where we provide opportunities for Queensland kids.”