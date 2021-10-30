Former Brisbane Broncos' forward Corey Parker has opened up about the possibility of becoming the first assistant coach at the Redcliffe Dolphins under Wayne Bennett.

Predominantly a lock forward who was also one of the NRL's best goal-kickers, and always among the competition's hardest workers, the now 39-year-old played 347 games for the Broncos between 2001 and 2016.

He also played 19 games for Queensland and 13 Tests for Australia during a glittering career.

While Parker has taken to the media since his 2016 retirement with Fox Sports, he has earmarked his hopes of turning to coaching in the future.

Wayne Bennett, in setting up his Dolphins support staff, has made it clear that the first assistant coach must also be prepared to take over from him at the end of his four-year contract for the 2026 season as head coach.

It means the decision carries extra weight, but Parker has told The Australian that he has already spoken to Bennett about the potential of him being the man.

“I’ve spoken to Wayne,” Parker said.

“He has his own views and his own way of doing things, but I’ve let Wayne know I would love to work alongside him again if there was an opportunity.

“A lot of water has to go under the bridge before I become an NRL head coach, but I just wanted Wayne to know that when he is looking for an assistant, hopefully he can consider me for a role.

“I don’t know if anything will be there for me, but hopefully Wayne considers me.”

Given Parker's lack of coaching experience outside of an assistant role at the Broncos, the chance of him becoming the main assistant coach with a view to take over from Bennett at the Dolphins may seem a little far-fetched at this stage, particularly given the calibre of other potential options, although it's unclear if other former currently unemployed coaches such as Paul Green or Shane Flanagan would take on a role as an assistant under Bennett at the Dolphins from 2023 through to the end of 2025.

Parker would however align with the Dolphins predominant value of wanting to recruit Queenslanders in both their playing talent, and off-field staff.