Former Brisbane Broncos forward Rhys Kennedy has joined the newly promoted Super League club London Broncos for next season.

The confirmation of his arrival comes after a one-year stint with the Hull Kingston Rovers - playing alongside Panthers recruit Brad Schneider - having departed the NRL at the end of the 2022 season.

His NRL career consisted of 49 games across two stints. Kennedy's first stint was with the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2019) in which he played two games before moving to the Brisbane Broncos (2019-22) - appearing in 47 games.

“I can't wait to get in and meet the boys and the staff. After speaking with Mike he's very excited about this group of players so I can't wait to start training and meet them all," Kennedy said.

“Hopefully I can add some value to the team and learn something from them too.”

His words were followed by that of London Broncos Director of Rugby & Performance Mike Eccles, who is delighted to have him onboard for next season.

“Rhys is a fantastic addition to our squad. His performances last year helped Hull KR to a top 4 finish and a challenge cup final," Eccles said.

“His age, profile and experiences in the NRL and super league are everything I'm looking for to compliment what I'm sure everyone agrees is a very exciting, young, dynamic London pack.”

